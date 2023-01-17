Watch George Takei's Allegiance: The Sixty-Second Summary

We appreciate that your time is precious here at WhatsOnStage, so it was one of our New Year's resolutions to create a brand-new format designed to give you as much information about a particular production in the space of one minute.

"The Sixty-Second Summary" puts your stagey favourites to the test as they are asked to briefly describe the show's narrative and what audiences can expect from the production itself... with the stopwatch running!

What better way to kick off the series than with a living legend, as 85-year-old Geroge Takei makes his London stage debut in Allegiance – a musical inspired by his own childhood memories of being detained in a concentration camp for Japanese-Americans shortly after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. This evening marks the show's official opening at the Charing Cross Theatre, where it has been in previews since 7 January.

OK, Mr Takei. On your mark... Get set... Go!





Also starring Telly Leung (Disney's Aladdin, Glee) and featuring a book by Marc Acito, Jay Kuo and Lorenzo Thione with music and lyrics by Kuo, Allegiance runs through to 8 April 2023. Tickets are on sale below.