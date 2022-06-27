Watch Emilia Clarke and the cast of The Seagull discuss Jamie Lloyd's new production

We recently sat down with Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) – alongside cast mates Indira Varma, Tom Rhys Harries and Daniel Monks – during rehearsals to discuss the upcoming West End revival of The Seagull.

Under the direction of Jamie Lloyd, Clarke takes on the role of Nina, with Harries as Trigorin, Monks as Konstantin and Varma as Arkadina.

The company is completed by Sophie Wu (as Masha), Jason Barnett (as Shamrayev), Robert Glenister (as Sorin), Mika Onyx Johnson (as Medvedenko), Gerald Kyd (as Dorn) and Sara Powell (as Polina), with understudies Katie Buchholz, Tina Harris, Joseph Langdon and David Lee-Jones.

Anya Reiss' adaptation of Chekhov's play, which follows a group of despondent individuals confined to a house, has set and costume by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jackie Shemesh, sound and composition by George Dennis, casting direction by Stuart Burt, costume supervision by Anna Josephs, props supervision by Fahmida Bakht, associate direction by Jonathan Glew and associate design by Rachel Wingate.





Check out our exclusive video feature:





Tickets for performances at London's Harold Pinter Theatre from 29 June to 10 September 2022 are available below.