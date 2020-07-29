Vault Festival will not go ahead in 2021

Vault Festival has postponed its 2021 event.

Usually running from January to March on an annual basis, the arts festival is a go-to for thousands of visitors eager to see cutting-edge new performances alongside evening-entertainment and live music.

In a statement the festival said: "Vault Festival have made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone the next full, live version of Vault Festival in Waterloo until 2022. In consideration of the significant financial and safety risks brought about by COVID-19 and that each festival takes ten months to create, the organisers believe this decision is in the best interests of its artists, staff, and collaborators."

They added: "The team do not want to ask the artists to begin expending time, money, and energy in creating new shows when the risks remain so unpredictable in an already precarious industry."

Festival directors Mat Burtcher and Andy George commented "The prospect of not doing a festival in 2021 is daunting but our mission is now more important than ever. Our commitment is to continue working to provide an accessible platform that best serves our artists, audiences, and staff throughout 2021. We want to make our community, industry, and world more accessible, more inclusive, and more sustainable.

"We're grateful to the wonderful artists, audiences, our team, and the collaborators who've made the festival what it is so far - thank you for your continuing support. We'll be back, better, soon."

This year's offering featured eight weeks of over 600 events including theatre, comedy, cabaret, immersive experiences, family shows and late-night parties.