Underbelly Festival unveils line-up for London season at new location near Oxford Circus

The much-loved Underbelly Festival has announced the line-up for its newly situated space in Cavendish Square, near to Oxford Circus.

Among the line-up is a variety of cabaret and comedy acts such as The Cocoa Butter Club, Frisky and Mannish, Zoe Lyons, Daliso Chaponda, as well as shows for all the family such as circus spectacle Hotel Paradiso, CBBC's Sam and Mark, Basil Brush, The Showstoppers and Shlomo's Beatbox Adventure for Kids.

There are also live podcasts (Nobody Panic, Films to be Buried With from Brett Goldstein, A Gay and a NonGay's Big Gay Show, Drunk Women Solving Crime, and Hoovering Podcast Live with Jessica Fostekew and Jo Brand) while late-night shows include Bernie Dieter's Berlin Underground.

TuckShop will reunite with Underbelly to stage The Sickening 90s Drag Prom, while World Record holders Lost in Translation will present dynamic circus acts. Other highlights include Funny Gals, the new show from musical stars Vikki Stone and Natasha Barnes.

The festival will run from 1 July to 26 September.