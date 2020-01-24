Uncle Vanya in the West End: Gillian Anderson, Helen McCrory and more join Toby Jones and Richard Armitage

Uncle Vanya had its opening night last night in the West End, and the show's stars celebrated with guests afterwards.

Gillian Anderson, Helen McCrory and more came to the show at the Harold Pinter Theatre, which is adapted from Chekhov by Conor McPherson.

The cast is composed of Richard Armitage, Toby Jones, Dearbhla Molloy, Anna Calder-Marshall, Ciarán Hinds, Rosalind Eleazar, Aimee Lou Wood and Peter Wight. Conor McPherson's adaptation of the Anton Chekhov play follows a fragmented family falling into a state of disrepair.

Loading...

Uncle Vanya is directed by Ian Rickson (Translations) with design by Rae Smith, lighting by Bruno Poet, music by Stephen Warbeck, sound by Ian Dickinson and casting by Amy Ball.

The piece marks Armitage's return to the stage six years after he appeared in the revival of Arthur Miller's The Crucible. McPherson's Girl from the North Country is currently running in the West End, and will open on Broadway later this year.

Sarah Crompton gave the show five stars saying it was "All in all, a glory."