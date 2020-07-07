WhatsOnStage Logo
UK theatres go red to highlight plight of locked down arts community

Hundreds of venues went red for the night

The Birmingham Rep
© Hannah Kelly

Over 500 landmark venues were lit up in "emergency red" to highlight the plight of theatres during the lockdown.

Featuring the Royal Opera House, the National Theatre and York Theatre Royal, buildings up and down the country shared photos across social media.

While the theatre world welcomed Sunday's announcement that a further £1.57bn will be invested into the arts sector, concerns remain about the money will be allocated and whether or not freelance artists will be able to benefit or provide themselves with a livelihood.

You can see further photos here:

