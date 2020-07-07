UK theatres go red to highlight plight of locked down arts community
Hundreds of venues went red for the night
Over 500 landmark venues were lit up in "emergency red" to highlight the plight of theatres during the lockdown.
Featuring the Royal Opera House, the National Theatre and York Theatre Royal, buildings up and down the country shared photos across social media.
While the theatre world welcomed Sunday's announcement that a further £1.57bn will be invested into the arts sector, concerns remain about the money will be allocated and whether or not freelance artists will be able to benefit or provide themselves with a livelihood.
You can see further photos here:
Very much welcome todays announcement from @OliverDowden and I hope the sooner we can get venues open, the sooner we can start involving suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, designers, technicians and freelancers. #WeMakeEvents #LetTheMusicPlay #LightItInRed#plasa pic.twitter.com/Cv3dEvZ5f9— Ollie Jeffery (@JefferyOllie) July 6, 2020
We're lighting the theatre up in red tonight as part of #LightItInRed to draw attention to the critical situation the events industry is in. pic.twitter.com/w7FZY54uKE— Swansea Grand Theatre (@SwanseaGrand) July 6, 2020
Tonight we light the @DominionTheatre in red to support our UK live events and entertainment family. May we return home soon. #NightOfLight2020 #LightItInRed pic.twitter.com/uHGkF7uYyT— princeofegyptuk (@PrinceOfEgyptUK) July 6, 2020
Tonight we join with our fellow cultural venues to #LightItInRed in support of the UK live event and entertainment industry. pic.twitter.com/2nr4st2wpU— Mayflower Theatre (@mayflower) July 6, 2020
We're grateful for the vital support announced by Government and await news about what it will mean for freelancers, suppliers and the wider theatre industry.— National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) July 6, 2020
So tonight we stand in solidarity with #LightItInRed, while we wait for our cue to reopen. pic.twitter.com/HvIxbbhPyL
Here's our beautiful theatre @ChichesterFT all lit up in red in support of our entire industry. @LightItInRed #LightItInRed Bravo to our technical team. Thank you to everyone who has given their support throughout this last period. May we open soon! pic.twitter.com/q23oQoIzyQ— Daniel Evans (@DanielGwynEvans) July 6, 2020
Last night, we joined theatres and venues from across the country in the #LightItInRed campaign to show support for the creative industries which have been impacted by the pandemic.— Dundee Rep (@DundeeRep) July 7, 2020
Huge thanks to our team for bringing a wave of colour to our building pic.twitter.com/0eOe0Tym7P
We lit TRP in red last night in solidarity with everyone, both individuals and organisations, involved in the creative ecology. [cont.]#LightItInRed— Theatre Royal Plymouth (@TRPlymouth) July 7, 2020
Matthew Pain (@MatthewPain)/Matt Hoyle (@MattHoyle6)
[1/3] pic.twitter.com/jwDNMx8UV6
The #palacetheatre in #southend looking good lit up in Red tonight as well as the Cliffs Pavilion in support of #theatres & the #EventsIndustry #LightItInRed #theatre pic.twitter.com/WDklxzYyQv— Mike Batson (@mikebatson5d) July 7, 2020
We welcome the government's rescue package, & join venues & friends around the country tonight in the @LightItInRed campaign, to show that we can't wait to reopen as soon as we can. #LightitinRed #DarkbutnotQuiet #theatre #Guildford #Surrey pic.twitter.com/9ouG4YAA80— @YvonneArnaud (@YvonneArnaud) July 6, 2020
This evening, we join arts organisations up and down the country for the #LightItInRed campaign, by illuminating our buildings and supporting the future of creative industries.— Norwich Theatre Royal (@TheatreRNorwich) July 6, 2020
(Thank you to our friends at Viking Stage Lighting for the assistance!) pic.twitter.com/c5w7vPihoV
My Fave photo from tonight. Was so good to get my hands dirty doing what i love #LightItInRed @northernstage @ingram_av pic.twitter.com/HMxOiEWqt3— Jonny Rothwell (@producer_jonny) July 6, 2020
Last night we joined 100s of theatres and arts organisations across the UK for #LightItInRed— Almeida Theatre (@AlmeidaTheatre) July 7, 2020
We welcome the announcement of government support and lit the theatre in a message of hope and solidarity for the whole industry. pic.twitter.com/m74Br1xZY0