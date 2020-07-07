UK theatres go red to highlight plight of locked down arts community

Over 500 landmark venues were lit up in "emergency red" to highlight the plight of theatres during the lockdown.

Featuring the Royal Opera House, the National Theatre and York Theatre Royal, buildings up and down the country shared photos across social media.

While the theatre world welcomed Sunday's announcement that a further £1.57bn will be invested into the arts sector, concerns remain about the money will be allocated and whether or not freelance artists will be able to benefit or provide themselves with a livelihood.

You can see further photos here:

Very much welcome todays announcement from @OliverDowden and I hope the sooner we can get venues open, the sooner we can start involving suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, designers, technicians and freelancers. #WeMakeEvents #LetTheMusicPlay #LightItInRed#plasa pic.twitter.com/Cv3dEvZ5f9 — Ollie Jeffery (@JefferyOllie) July 6, 2020

We're lighting the theatre up in red tonight as part of #LightItInRed to draw attention to the critical situation the events industry is in. pic.twitter.com/w7FZY54uKE — Swansea Grand Theatre (@SwanseaGrand) July 6, 2020

Tonight we light the @DominionTheatre in red to support our UK live events and entertainment family. May we return home soon. #NightOfLight2020 #LightItInRed pic.twitter.com/uHGkF7uYyT — princeofegyptuk (@PrinceOfEgyptUK) July 6, 2020

Tonight we join with our fellow cultural venues to #LightItInRed in support of the UK live event and entertainment industry. pic.twitter.com/2nr4st2wpU — Mayflower Theatre (@mayflower) July 6, 2020

We're grateful for the vital support announced by Government and await news about what it will mean for freelancers, suppliers and the wider theatre industry.



So tonight we stand in solidarity with #LightItInRed, while we wait for our cue to reopen. pic.twitter.com/HvIxbbhPyL — National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) July 6, 2020

Here's our beautiful theatre @ChichesterFT all lit up in red in support of our entire industry. @LightItInRed #LightItInRed Bravo to our technical team. Thank you to everyone who has given their support throughout this last period. May we open soon! pic.twitter.com/q23oQoIzyQ — Daniel Evans (@DanielGwynEvans) July 6, 2020

Last night, we joined theatres and venues from across the country in the #LightItInRed campaign to show support for the creative industries which have been impacted by the pandemic.



Huge thanks to our team for bringing a wave of colour to our building pic.twitter.com/0eOe0Tym7P — Dundee Rep (@DundeeRep) July 7, 2020

We lit TRP in red last night in solidarity with everyone, both individuals and organisations, involved in the creative ecology. [cont.]#LightItInRed

Matthew Pain (@MatthewPain)/Matt Hoyle (@MattHoyle6)



[1/3] pic.twitter.com/jwDNMx8UV6 — Theatre Royal Plymouth (@TRPlymouth) July 7, 2020

We welcome the government's rescue package, & join venues & friends around the country tonight in the @LightItInRed campaign, to show that we can't wait to reopen as soon as we can. #LightitinRed #DarkbutnotQuiet #theatre #Guildford #Surrey pic.twitter.com/9ouG4YAA80 — @YvonneArnaud (@YvonneArnaud) July 6, 2020

This evening, we join arts organisations up and down the country for the #LightItInRed campaign, by illuminating our buildings and supporting the future of creative industries.



(Thank you to our friends at Viking Stage Lighting for the assistance!) pic.twitter.com/c5w7vPihoV — Norwich Theatre Royal (@TheatreRNorwich) July 6, 2020

My Fave photo from tonight. Was so good to get my hands dirty doing what i love #LightItInRed @northernstage @ingram_av pic.twitter.com/HMxOiEWqt3 — Jonny Rothwell (@producer_jonny) July 6, 2020