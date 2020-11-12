UK government plans platinum jubilee celebration weekend 'using the talents of the UK's cultural and creative sectors'

The UK government has unveiled plans for a four-day celebration to mark the Queen's platinum jubilee in 2022.

The four-day event will take place over an augmented weekend (with an extra bank holiday being given to the general public on 3 June). During this time, there will be what is being described by the UK government as a "blockbuster weekend of celebrations" that mixes "the best of British ceremonial splendour and pageantry with cutting edge artistic and technological displays."

Taking place across both the UK and the Commonwealth, the experience, 18 months from now, will mark 70 years since the Queen was first crowned in 1952.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: "We can all look forward to a special, four-day Jubilee weekend, when we will put on a spectacular, once-in-a-generation show that mixes the best of British ceremonial splendour with cutting edge art and technology. It will bring the entire nation and the Commonwealth together in a fitting tribute to Her Majesty's reign."

The weekend is being created alongside some of "the UK's leading creative minds" (line-up to be revealed) with the events intending to "use new technology in exciting ways".

Further details are expected over the coming months and year.