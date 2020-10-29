Turbine Theatre to reopen with adult Cinderella pantomime with Rufus Hound, Debbie Kurup and more

The Turbine Theatre has unveiled plans for a socially distanced production of Cinderella.

The show is penned by Jodie Prenger and Neil Hurst, with direction by Lizzy Connolly.

It will feature an all-star cast with Oscar Conlon-Morrey (an Ugly Sister), Rufus Hound (Buttons), Debbie Kurup (Prince Charming), Scott Paige (another Ugly Sister), Sean Parkins (a Fairy) and Daisy Wood-Davis (Cinderella). The piece is the venue's first ever adult pantomime, with an age rating of 18 plus.

The show will mark the reopening of the Battersea theatre, which has been closed since March after initially opening its doors in autumn 2019. It ran an outdoor jetty season on the Thames last month.

Cinderella will run from 26 November to 23 December, with tickets on sale tomorrow.