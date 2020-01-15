Top ten selling London shows on WhatsOnStage in 2019

The past year has certainly been a pretty fantastic one for theatre! Current West End favourites are still standing strong among the plethora of highly-anticpated Broadway transfers, plus there have been plenty of big names having their turn at treading the boards. So without further ado, here are the shows you all bought plenty of tickets for in 2019!

10. Hairspray

Michael Ball and Michael Ball in Hairspray



Michael Ball is back in his Olivier Award-winning role of Edna Turnblad this summer as Hairspray returns to the West End - and you all made sure to get tickets for what is sure to be a joyful show. We can't wait to see Marisha Wallace as Motormouth Maybelle and Lizzie Bea as Tracy, as well as find out who else will be joining them as the "Nicest Kids in Town". London Coliseum - 23 April until 29 August 2020





9. Dear Evan Hansen

Dear Evan Hansen

© Matthew Murphy

When the news broke that this Tony Award-winning musical was transferring to the West End, tickets began to fly out of the door! The show - led by newcomer Sam Tutty - opened to great acclaim in November and we gave it the full five stars, calling it "quite extraordinary – a musical not like any other". Noël Coward Theatre - currently booking until 30 May 2020





8. Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Noah Thomas (Jamie), Bianca Del Rio (Hugo/Loco Chanelle) and the Queens



From Bianca Del Rio and Michelle Visage to Shane Richie and Hayley Tamaddon, the WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical has been welcoming a whole host of special guests in 2019, meaning you've all been going back for more! 2020 will also be an exciting year – the show has its first UK tour, a new Jamie takes the "Spotlight" in the West End and a film adaptation will be released. Apollo Theatre - currently booking until 29 August 2020





7. Only Fools and Horses the Musical

Only Fools and Horses

© Johan Persson

Paul Whitehouse and Jim Sullivan's musical homage to one of the greatest British comedy shows has clearly been an audience favourite in the West End, and it's just extended until April so there's even more chance to see it. Featuring all the laughs, dodgy dealings, catchphrases and eclectic mix of characters you know and love, this really is a lovely jubbly night out. Theatre Royal Haymarket - currently booking until 25 April 2020





6. Come From Away

Come From Away

© Matthew Murphy

The Olivier Award-winning musical has been inspiring and delighting London audiences since it opened in January. Following the remarkable true story of a small town that gave a home to those from all over the world, the musical will soon be welcoming some new faces to the Rock, including Alice Fearn and Tarinn Callender – so why not book a(nother) trip to Gander in 2020? Phoenix Theatre - currently booking until 23 May 2020





5. Fiddler on the Roof

Fiddler on the Roof

© Johan Persson

We gave this production of the classic musical five stars when it first opened at the Menier Chocolate Factory, and were delighted when it transferred to the West End last year – and it looks like you all were, too! Andy Nyman starred in this "magnificent revival" by Trevor Nunn, with Anita Dobson and Maria Friedman joining the cast later in the run. "Miracle of Miracles" it returns soon! Playhouse Theatre - run ended





4. Pretty Woman: The Musical

Aimie Atkinson and Danny Mac

© Oliver Rosser

You've all been getting excited for the new shows opening in 2020, with this one in particular causing a frenzy! Bryan Adams has written the music for this stage adaptation of the smash-hit 90s romcom which comes direct from Broadway, with Aimie Atkinson (SIX) and Danny Mac (White Christmas) starring as Vivian and Edward. We think it's going to be big – HUGE! Piccadilly Theatre - 13 February 2020 until 2 January 2021





3. Waitress

Laura Baldwin, Lucie Jones and Marisha Wallace in Waitress

© Johan Persson

Since the diner opened up last year it's been a firm fan favourite – and you've all been enjoying their cast album karaoke nights! The sweet show has welcomed lots of new faces across the run (such as Lucie Jones, Joe Sugg and Ashley Roberts), and will star its composer Sara Bareilles and Broadway's Gavin Creel for a limited six-week engagement at the end of this month. Adelphi Theatre - final performance 4 July 2020





2. Les Misérables: The All-Star Staged Concert

Matt Lucas and Katy Secombe

© Matthew Murphy

It's been a big year for Les Mis! The announcement of this incredible concert stirred you all into ticket-buying mania, as you made sure to book a seat to see Alfie Boe, Michael Ball, Matt Lucas, Carrie Hope Fletcher and more in this special version of the long-running musical. You certainly all dreamed the dream! Gielgud Theatre - run ended





1. Sister Act! The Musical

Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Saunders

© Matthew Murphy and Oliver Rosser

Who would have thought that Whoopi Goldberg would return to the role of Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act? Not only that, but in the Alan Menken musical adaptation at a venue in London? As soon as this casting was revealed you all went crazy purchasing tickets for this once-in-a-lifetime show which also stars Jennifer Saunders as Mother Superior - "Fabulous, baby!" Eventim Apollo - 27 July until 30 August 2020