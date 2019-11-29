Everybody's Talking About Jamie tour full casting announced

Full casting has been announced for the upcoming tour of Everybody's Talking About Jamie, joining Layton Williams and Shane RIchie.

The tour will star Shobna Gulati (Rey), Amy Ellen Richardson (Margaret New), George Sampson (Dean), Lara Denning (Miss Hedge), Sharan Phull (Pritti Pasha), Cameron Johnson (Sandra Bollock / Jamie's Dad), John Paul McCue (Laika Virgin), Rhys Taylor (Tray Sophisticay), Richard Appiah-Sarpong (Cy), Simeon Beckett (Levi), Kazmin Borrer (Vicki), Ellis Brownhill (Mickey), Jodie Knight (Fatimah), Jessica Meegan (Bex), Talia Palamathanan (Becca), Adam Taylor (Sayid), Alex Hetherington (swing), Emma Robotham-Hunt (swing), Ellie Leah (understudy) and Garry Lee (understudy).

Dan Gillespie Sells and Tom MacRae's show, which is also currently running in the West End, is based on the documentary Jamie: Drag Queen in 16, and has been adapted into a major film, which will be released in 2020 (Gulati will also appear in the film).

The tour will commence at Sheffield Theatres, where it will run from 8 to 29 February 2020. From there it will visit Edinburgh, Northampton, Birmingham, Canterbury, Newcastle, Brighton, Nottingham, Aberdeen, Llandudno, Southampton, Glasgow, Liverpool, Wolverhampton, Leicester, Woking, Leeds, Salford and Amsterdam.

The musical first opened at Sheffield Crucible in spring 2017, transferring to the West End later that year. The piece won a number of WhatsOnStage Awards in 2018, including Best New Musical.