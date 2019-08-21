Everybody's Talking About Jamie release date and first look released

A release date and first look at the Everybody's Talking About Jamie film has been revealed.

The lead role of Jamie New will be played by newcomer Max Harwood, who makes his professional debut in the film. He was selected following an open casting call, with 20 young locals from Sheffield cast.

The film will open in cinemas on 23 October 2020. 20th Century Fox, who are distributing the piece, has released a first look at Harwood in costume as Jamie.

Just Announced: "Everybody's Talking About Jamie," an all-new film based on the hit stage production, is coming to theatres October 23, 2020! The film stars @MaxHarwood (Jamie) and Academy Award nominee @RichardEGrant (Hugo). #JamieMovie pic.twitter.com/fZN5DzNaay — 20th Century Fox (@20thcenturyfox) August 20, 2019

Richard E Grant (Withnail and I) will take on the role of Hugo / Loco Chanel, with Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley) playing Margaret New, Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) as Miss Hedge and Shobna Gulati playing Ray, after having taken on the role in the West End.

The film, which is currently shooting, is directed by Jonathan Butterell, who directed the original stage show, with Tom MacRae writing the screenplay.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie originally opened in Sheffield and is currently running at the Apollo Theatre, and will embark on a new UK tour from February 2020.

It is based on the real-life story of Jamie Campbell who decided he wanted to be a drag queen as a teenager and his mother Margaret who supports him. Last year it won three WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical and was nominated for five Olivier Awards.