Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel to star in Waitress in the West End
The show's composer and The Book of Mormon star are headed to the diner!
New casting has been announced for Waitress in the West End.
Sara Bareilles – who wrote the show's music and lyrics – will make her West End debut as Jenna after previously appearing in the piece on Broadway. She will be joined by Gavin Creel – who also appeared in the musical on Broadway – as Dr Pomatter. Creel won an Olivier Award in 2014 for his performance in The Book of Mormon at the Prince of Wales Theatre.
The pair will first perform on 27 January for a six-week season, ending on 7 March. Lucie Jones and David Hunter – currently playing the roles in the West End – will return to the show on 9 March.
Waitress continues to run at the Adelphi Theatre, with an original score by seven-time Grammy nominee Bareilles, book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro. Based on the film of the same name, it follows a young waitress in a diner who dreams of leaving her job and forging a life of her own.
The musical is currently booking until 28 March.