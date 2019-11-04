Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel to star in Waitress in the West End

New casting has been announced for Waitress in the West End.

Sara Bareilles – who wrote the show's music and lyrics – will make her West End debut as Jenna after previously appearing in the piece on Broadway. She will be joined by Gavin Creel – who also appeared in the musical on Broadway – as Dr Pomatter. Creel won an Olivier Award in 2014 for his performance in The Book of Mormon at the Prince of Wales Theatre.

The pair will first perform on 27 January for a six-week season, ending on 7 March. Lucie Jones and David Hunter – currently playing the roles in the West End – will return to the show on 9 March.

Waitress continues to run at the Adelphi Theatre, with an original score by seven-time Grammy nominee Bareilles, book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro. Based on the film of the same name, it follows a young waitress in a diner who dreams of leaving her job and forging a life of her own.

The musical is currently booking until 28 March.