New Come From Away West End cast announced – watch them perform at the Phoenix Theatre

The brand new cast for Come From Away has been unveiled, and you can watch our exclusive video below to find out who'll be in the show.

The new cast will start in the show on 10 February 2020, and you can find out who'll be appearing as they appear from behind their dressing room doors.

Continuing in the show will be Jenna Boyd (Beulah and others), Mary Doherty (Bonnie and others), Jonathan Andrew Hume (Kevin J/Ali and others), Harry Morrison (Oz and others), Emma Salvo (Janice and others), Cat Simmons (Hannah and others) and Chiara Baronti, Alexander McMorran and Jennifer Tierney.

Come From Away has a book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and is directed by Christopher Ashley. It is set in the days following the 9/11 terror attacks, and was recently nominated for five WhatsOnStage Awards.

The production has musical staging by Kelly Devine, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, and casting by Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher.

Come From Away runs at the Phoenix Theatre, with tickets on sale now.