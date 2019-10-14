Top 10 selling shows in London on WhatsOnStage in September

Ah, autumn. The heatwaves are finally over, it's getting chillier and scarves have finally been brought out from the back of the wardrobe – the perfect time to see some theatre! Lots of shows were announced last month, so you've all been making sure your diaries are full for the rest of the year and beyond.





10. Cyrano de Bergerac

Cyrano de Bergerac

© The Jamie Lloyd Company

The announcement that James McAvoy will be returning to the West End was an exciting one for everyone, particularly because Jamie Lloyd (Evita, Betrayal) will be directing the production. Not only that, the show marks the beginning of a year-long season for Lloyd in the West End. We can't wait! Playhouse Theatre, from 27 November until 29 February 2020





9. Waitress

Laura Baldwin and Joe Sugg in Waitress

© Dewynters

This sweet show consistently makes our top ten list and it's easy to see why: a (egg-)cracking cast, beautiful songs and charming sincerity. Joe Sugg has been nailing it in his limited run as Ogie, and it's clear you all bought tickets to catch Marisha Wallace in her final week at the diner. Adelphi Theatre, booking until 28 March 2020





8. High Fidelity

High Fidelity in rehearsals

© Mark Senior

Paul Taylor-Mills' second show – and first musical – at the new venue was recently announced, with a brill cast including Oliver Ormson (The Addams Family), Eleanor Kane (Fun Home) and Robert Tripolino (Jesus Christ Superstar). Don't forget you can save up to 22%* on this London premiere with our offer. Turbine Theatre, from 21 October until 7 December





7. Upstart Crow

Upstart Crow



Some very exciting news was announced last month – comedian David Mitchell would be reprising his role as Shakespeare in the stage adaptation of the hit sitcom Upstart Crow alongside Gemma Whelan. In fact, it's Mitchell's West End Debut, which is certainly not to be missed. Gielgud Theatre, from 7 February until 25 April 2020





6. The Prince of Egypt

The Prince of Egypt principal cast

© Darren Bell

The lavish new musical isn't opening until next year, but thanks to its stunning press launch featuring the superb cast giving a sneak preview of the big numbers, you all have made sure to book your tickets in advance. And why wouldn't you? The show features West End stars such as Liam Tamne, Luke Brady, Debbie Kurup, Christine Allado and Gary Wilmot. Dominion Theatre, from 5 February until 12 September 2020





5. The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole

The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole

© Pamela Raith

Sadly this joyous new musical has just finished playing in the West End, but thanks to the reception it had, we're sure that Adrian and his pals will be back on a stage sometime soon. We will definitely miss this show! Ambassadors Theatre, run ended





4. The Man in the White Suit

The Man in the White Suit

© Nobby Clark

This brand new play based on the classic Ealing comedy wowed audiences in Bath, and it's clearly doing the same in London, too. The charming show stars Stephen Mangan, Kara Tointon and Sue Johnston and features music by Noah and the Whale's Charlie Fink. Wyndham's Theatre, until 11 January 2020





3. & Juliet

& Juliet

© Johan Persson

The Max Martin musical proved a hit in Manchester and we can't wait for this dynamic feel-good show to parade into the West End next month. Songs by Britney, Justin Timberlake and Céline Dion all feature, with Hamilton's Miriam Teak-Lee leading the cast. Shaftesbury Theatre, from 2 November

2. BIG the Musical

Dominion Theatre, until 2 November

Matthew Kelly and Jay McGuinness in BIG the Musical

© Alastair Muir

We gave the musical a big ★★★★ when we saw it, noting that the show is filled with ‘fun, high-energy choreography and pretty terrific video designs'. And, with a cast featuring Jay McGuinness and Matthew Kelly, what more could you wish for?

1. Pretty Woman

Piccadilly Theatre, from 14 February 2020

Pretty Woman



The announcement that the Broadway musical was strutting into London was big news (big, huge!) – so much so that you snapped up tickets fast! It's evident that the film is still a firm favourite, and it seems that the musical adaptation will be too, especially with songs by music legend Bryan Adams.