Top 10 selling shows in London on WhatsOnStage in September
Which shows helped you beat those back-to-work blues?
Ah, autumn. The heatwaves are finally over, it's getting chillier and scarves have finally been brought out from the back of the wardrobe – the perfect time to see some theatre! Lots of shows were announced last month, so you've all been making sure your diaries are full for the rest of the year and beyond.
10. Cyrano de Bergerac
The announcement that James McAvoy will be returning to the West End was an exciting one for everyone, particularly because Jamie Lloyd (Evita, Betrayal) will be directing the production. Not only that, the show marks the beginning of a year-long season for Lloyd in the West End. We can't wait! Playhouse Theatre, from 27 November until 29 February 2020
9. Waitress
This sweet show consistently makes our top ten list and it's easy to see why: a (egg-)cracking cast, beautiful songs and charming sincerity. Joe Sugg has been nailing it in his limited run as Ogie, and it's clear you all bought tickets to catch Marisha Wallace in her final week at the diner. Adelphi Theatre, booking until 28 March 2020
8. High Fidelity
Paul Taylor-Mills' second show – and first musical – at the new venue was recently announced, with a brill cast including Oliver Ormson (The Addams Family), Eleanor Kane (Fun Home) and Robert Tripolino (Jesus Christ Superstar). Don't forget you can save up to 22%* on this London premiere with our offer. Turbine Theatre, from 21 October until 7 December
7. Upstart Crow
Some very exciting news was announced last month – comedian David Mitchell would be reprising his role as Shakespeare in the stage adaptation of the hit sitcom Upstart Crow alongside Gemma Whelan. In fact, it's Mitchell's West End Debut, which is certainly not to be missed. Gielgud Theatre, from 7 February until 25 April 2020
6. The Prince of Egypt
The lavish new musical isn't opening until next year, but thanks to its stunning press launch featuring the superb cast giving a sneak preview of the big numbers, you all have made sure to book your tickets in advance. And why wouldn't you? The show features West End stars such as Liam Tamne, Luke Brady, Debbie Kurup, Christine Allado and Gary Wilmot. Dominion Theatre, from 5 February until 12 September 2020
5. The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole
Sadly this joyous new musical has just finished playing in the West End, but thanks to the reception it had, we're sure that Adrian and his pals will be back on a stage sometime soon. We will definitely miss this show! Ambassadors Theatre, run ended
4. The Man in the White Suit
This brand new play based on the classic Ealing comedy wowed audiences in Bath, and it's clearly doing the same in London, too. The charming show stars Stephen Mangan, Kara Tointon and Sue Johnston and features music by Noah and the Whale's Charlie Fink. Wyndham's Theatre, until 11 January 2020
3. & Juliet
The Max Martin musical proved a hit in Manchester and we can't wait for this dynamic feel-good show to parade into the West End next month. Songs by Britney, Justin Timberlake and Céline Dion all feature, with Hamilton's Miriam Teak-Lee leading the cast. Shaftesbury Theatre, from 2 November
2. BIG the Musical
Dominion Theatre, until 2 November
We gave the musical a big ★★★★ when we saw it, noting that the show is filled with ‘fun, high-energy choreography and pretty terrific video designs'. And, with a cast featuring Jay McGuinness and Matthew Kelly, what more could you wish for?
1. Pretty Woman
Piccadilly Theatre, from 14 February 2020
The announcement that the Broadway musical was strutting into London was big news (big, huge!) – so much so that you snapped up tickets fast! It's evident that the film is still a firm favourite, and it seems that the musical adaptation will be too, especially with songs by music legend Bryan Adams.