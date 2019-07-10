Top 10 selling shows on WhatsOnStage in June

There were plenty of surprise announcements in June alongside great show reviews, and you all got into a ticket-buying frenzy. Unsurprisingly, musicals make up the majority of this list, proving that your favourite summer show is the one that will get your toes tapping.





Captain Corelli's Mandolin

© Marc Brenner

10. Captain Corelli's Mandolin

Harold Pinter Theatre, until 31 August

Following its well-received UK tour this year, the stage adaptation of Louis de Bernières' novel is hitting the West End – and you all raced to get tickets for the wartime romance. Let's just hope the cast don't lose the mandolin again…





Julian Clary, Matt Baker and Paul O'Grady



9. Goldilocks and the Three Bears

The London Palladium, from 7 December to 12 January

Roll up, roll up! You can't wait to join in the fun at this year's circus-themed Palladium pantomime. 2019's festivities feature plenty of well-known names including Paul O'Grady, Julian Clary and panto newcomer Matt Baker. The annual Christmas production is sure to be as spectacular as ever, so get practising your best "they're behind you!"





On Your Feet!

© Jonah Persson

8. On Your Feet!

London Coliseum, until 31 August

The jukebox musical charting Gloria and Emilio Estefan's rise to fame has been getting audiences on their feet every night! The show opened last month and has quickly become one of this summer's hottest shows. Featuring feel-good music such as "Conga" and "Rhythm is Gonna Get You", it earned a sensational four stars from us.





Marisha Wallace, Lucie Jones and Ashley Roberts

© Johan Persson

7. Waitress

Adelphi Theatre, currently booking until 19 October

Waitress has become a firm audience favourite, and the arrival of Lucie Jones, Blake Harrison and Ashley Roberts means that the diner is fuller than ever. You all can't wait to see the new cast members bake up a storm, and we're sure many of you will be back for repeat visits over the summer.





Beth-Louise Priestley, Stacey Norris, Jack Bence and Louise Lee

© Rah Petherbridge Photography

6. Sh*t-Faced Shakespeare: Hamlet

Leicester Square Theatre, until 14 September

The smash-hit Sh*t-Faced crew are back in London and this time they're taking on the Bard's famous tragedy. With one member of the cast drunk every night, what could possibly go wrong? This is the perfect show to go to with a group of friends, and has certainly had you laughing your socks off.





Ben Platt in Dear Evan Hansen

© Matthew Murphy

5. Dear Evan Hansen

Noël Coward Theatre, from 29 October

Despite no casting news as of yet, you've all made sure to secure your tickets for one of the biggest Broadway transfers of the year. As well as extending its current booking period until April 2020, the show has also announced it's looking for fans to feature in the poster artwork. Don't miss your chance to enter - we're sure many of you will be trying to spot yourselves on the poster when the show opens in October.





The Prince of Egypt



4. The Prince of Egypt

Dominion Theatre, from 5 February 2020 until 12 September 2020

It must be true that "When You Believe" hard enough, a musical adaptation of your favourite '90s animated film will be announced! Despite the show not opening at the Dominion Theatre until February next year, tickets have been flying out the doors for this long-awaited show. No cast has been announced yet, but we are sure they will "Deliver Us" something incredible.





Dove Cameron and Rob Houchen

(© Dewynters )

3. The Light in the Piazza

Southbank Centre, run ended 5 July

With only 20 chances to catch Renée Fleming and Dove Cameron in this Tony Award-winning show, you all ensured you didn't miss out on this romantic summer musical. The show made its London premiere last month, and tickets sold fast, showing that the appetite for new musicals is stronger than ever.





Jake Gyllenhaal

© Matthew Murphy

2. Sunday in the Park with George

Savoy Theatre, from 11 June 2020 until 5 September 2020

It was a big surprise when it was announced that this Pulitzer and Tony-winning Sondheim musical was coming to London, and due to its limited run you were snapping up those tickets. The transfer of the 2017 Broadway revival will play at the Savoy Theatre next summer and is expected to be one of the hottest shows of 2020. Oh, and did we mention that Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford are reprising their roles? Book now before it's too late.





Sir Ian McKellen

© Pip Camera Press

1. Ian McKellen on Stage

Harold Pinter Theatre, from 20 September until 5 January

It is no surprise that this solo show from one of our finest actors has topped the list. Not content with performing at 80 theatres over the past year, McKellen has decided to round off his 80th birthday celebration with a West End stint. The show features the legendary actor recounting stories from his acting career and will be a very special event for all who attend.