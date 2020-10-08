Tony Awards nominees to be revealed next week

The Tony Awards nominees will be revealed in a digital ceremony on 15 October.

Hosted by Tony Award-winner James Monroe Iglehart, the event will take place on YouTube at 5pm BST (12pm ET). The winners are expected to be announced in December, with a final date and form to be revealed.

Since the pandemic struck New York before the end of the season, many shows that would have been eligible for the awards (such as Six the Musical, which was forced to close mere hours before official opening night) will not be able to take part in this year's event.

Plans for this year's Olivier Awards, were revealed recently, with the nominees announced back in March

