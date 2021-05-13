Tomorrow Morning musical film starring Samantha Barks and Ramin Karimloo unveils further cast

Further casting has been unveiled for the new musical film Tomorrow Morning, based on the stage show of the same name.

Written by Laurence Mark Wythe and directed for film by Nick Winston with Dave Thorp as director of photography and Alex Coleborn as camera operator, the piece has played twice off-West End after first premiering in 2006, when it initially starred Emma Williams and Stephen Ashfield.

Principal photography starts on Monday 17 May for a five week shoot. According to the film's director: "Tomorrow Morning is the story of one couple seen in two separate timelines, a decade apart. This is a story of life, love, misunderstanding and hope... a universal and timeless tale that will speak to everyone who has been part of a relationship."

Previously revealed in the film are the already announced Samantha Barks, Ramin Karimloo, Fleur East, Omid Djalili and Harriet Thorpe.

Joining them in the film will be Anita Dobson, Henry Goodman, Tyrone Huntley, Adwoa Akoto, George Maguire, Oliver Savile, Ann Micklethwaite, Neil Hurst, Sophie Pourret Wythe, Paul French, with the film introducing Oliver Clayton. Rounding out the principals will be Alex Stoll, Luke Walsh, Pamela Blair, Kieran Chalker and Grant Winston.

In the ensemble will be Grant Thresh, Ivan De Freitas, Richard Kyro Nelson, Kage Douglas, Charlotte Gooch, Bronte Lavine, India Thornton, Aimee Moore, Saran Webb, Heather Scott Martin, Courtney George, Christina Shand, Jacqui Jameson, Gaby Gregorian, Megan Louch, Sasha Woodward, Jamal Crawford, Simon Anthony, David McIntosh, Sam Murphy, Ryan Lee Seager, Alyn Hawke, Adam Crossley, Nathan Louis-Fernand, Michael Lin and Tommy Franzen. Additional choreography is by Karen Hauer who is also dancing in the film, which has casting by Harry Blumenau.