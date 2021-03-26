Samantha Barks and Ramin Karimloo to star in new musical film

A new musical film will be created, featuring Samantha Barks and Ramin Karimloo.

As announced on the film's social media page today, the piece, titled Tomorrow Morning will also star Fleur East, Omid Djalili and Harriet Thorpe.

Written by Laurence Mark Wythe and directed by Nick Winston, the film will be recorded over the summer (before Barks originates the role of Elsa in the West End premiere of Frozen). Casting is by Harry Blumenau.

The musical follows a couple's relationship, playing out in two adjacent timelines over the space of a decade. The piece has played twice off-West End after first premiering in 2006, where it first starred Emma Williams and Stephen Ashfield.

Further casting and details are to be revealed.