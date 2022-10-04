Tina: The Tina Turner Musical to welcome Kristina Love to the West End cast

Kristina Love is set to star in the titular role of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in the West End!

Born in Ohio and raised in Texas, Love previously played the role in the first non-English version of the musical in Hamburg, Germany. She commented: "I am so excited and humbled to revisit such a wonderful role, having previously played Tina in the Hamburg production. After having met her on my birthday in 2018, performing with her and receiving her blessing at the Hamburg opening, I count it a great honour to be entrusted with performing her life story. I am grateful to be continuing my Tina journey at the same time as making my West End debut, and I can't wait to join such an amazing and talented cast at the Aldwych Theatre."

Love will share the role with current cast member Elesha Paul Moses, beginning performances on 12 October.

The company of Tina also includes Caleb Roberts (as Ike Turner), Paula Kay (as Tina's mother Zelma Bullock), Charis Alexandra (as Tina's sister Alline Bullock), George Jennings (as Tina's manager Roger Davies), Irene Myrtle Forrester (as Tina's Grandmother), Kelly Hampson (as Ike and Tina's manager Rhonda Graam), Gregory Haney (as Tina's father Richard Bullock), Cordell Mosteller (as Tina's first love Raymond Hill), Chris Grahamson (as record producer Phil Spector and lyricist Terry Britten) and Joseph Richardson (as record company marketing manager Erwin Bach).

Ensemble members includes Megan Armstrong, Vanessa Dumatey, Thomas Sutcliffe, Turrell Barrett-Wallace, Joey James, Karis Anderson, Marie Finlayson and Natorii Illidge. Swings for the production are Lauren Allan, Richard Appiah-Sarpong, Joshua Da Costa, Miles Anthony Daley, Amber Sylvia Edwards, Livvy Evans, Imogen Rose Hart, Jaz Robinson, Brad Veitch, Saran Webb and Samuel J Weir.

The children's cast currently comprises Isabella Francis, Tia Roche, Maya Parks, Cece Somolu, Kizzy Murrell, Eden Butcher, Spencer Salami, Jhobe Duncan and Cohen March.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, the production is choreographed by Anthony van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

Produced by Stage Entertainment, Joop van den Ende and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical is currently booking through to 3 September 2023 with tickets on sale below.