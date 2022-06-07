Tina – The Tina Turner Musical to close on Broadway

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical will end its Broadway run at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Sunday 14 August after 27 previews and 482 performances. The musical opened on 7 November, 2019 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Tina currently stars Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina, Nick Rashad Burroughs as Ike, Kayla Davion as Tina (at some performances), Tony Award nominee Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Zelma and Katie Webber as Rhonda and also features Juliet Benn, Steven Booth, Julius Chase, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Milanis Clark, Holli' Conway, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Josiah Gaffney, Matthew Griffin, Ari Groover, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Rob Marnell, Stephanie Martignetti, Jhardon DiShon Milton, NaTonia Monét, Deon Releford-Lee, Destinee Rea, Justin Schuman, Allysa Shorte, Eric Siegle, Carla R Stewart, Skye Dakota Turner, Anthony Wayne, and Michelle West.

The West End production continues to go strong at the Aldwych Theatre, where it is led by Aisha Jawando in the titular role.

You can watch Jawando and Obi-Melekwe discussing the show here:

Written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina is directed by Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Anthony van Laast, set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, and music direction by Alvin Hough Jr.

There are currently four other productions of Tina running around the world, in London, Hamburg, Utrecht, and Madrid. A North American tour will launch on September 14 in Providence, Rhode Island.