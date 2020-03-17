Ticket holders asked to "wait to be contacted" and be patient and kind following theatre closures

The Society of Ticket Agents and Retailers (STAR) has asked for patience and kindness, stating that the vast majority of ticket holders should "wait to be contacted" after the West End and regional venues closed down yesterday.

Following Boris Johnson's advice to "avoid" theatres and the subsequent decision by theatres and companies to close venues across the nation, ticket holders have been asking for refunds and exchanges for cancelled performances.

STAR states: "Customers are being asked to check venue websites for details on whether their event has been postponed or cancelled. Those with tickets for a cancelled event can expect to be contacted by the company they bought their tickets from regarding exchanges and refunds. Wherever possible, customers are asked to avoid calling venues and ticket sellers and wait to be contacted."

Jonathan Brown, Chief Executive of STAR said: "Rest assured, our members are working as hard as they can to resolve your issues. They are very busy also dealing with their own measures to care for their staff and run their businesses. Please be patient and kind as box offices, ticket agents and other ticket sellers are committed to helping you during this extremely difficult period."

It is currently unknown when theatres will be back up and running.