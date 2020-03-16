West End and UK Theatre venues to cancel all performances from this evening due to coronavirus

West End and regional shows have been cancelled "until further notice" in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus spread it has been announced.

It comes as Boris Johnson advises against heading to theatres and moving away from the previous "containment" strategy. This involves a process of social distancing to prevent large groups of people from coming into contact with one another.

There is a list of cancelled West End shows below.





The SOLT statement:

The safety of our audience and workforce is paramount to us as we navigate this challenging time. We, therefore, regret to announce that as of this evening all SOLT and UK Theatre member venues will close this evening (including tonight's performances) in light of the most recent official government advice. They will remain closed until further notice and will re-open as soon as possible, following government recommendations.

If you have bought tickets to a show that has been cancelled, then you are entitled to a refund and your ticket provider will be in touch. Please bear with us during this time.

The magic of theatre lies in its live performances and it is not something that can be experienced in the same way remotely. Its ability to lift people and entertain people even in times of difficulty is unparalleled and so we are extremely grateful to all of our audiences, who have continued to support us for as long as they can. We can't wait to welcome our audiences back into the UK's theatres as soon as possible.

We would like to commend the dedicated hard work from everyone in theatres across London and the UK over the last few weeks to continue to entertain and delight people for as long as they safely could. There are over 290,000 individuals working in the theatre industry across the UK, and the closure of theatres and public venues will have a devastating impact.

At this time, we must come together to support each other. Theatre as an industry relies on its audiences entirely to exist. We will rely on you now more than ever.

Many theatres that have been forced to cancel performances are charitable enterprises and have reached out to their audiences and asked for their support by donating their tickets. While ticketholders are all entitled to a refund for cancelled performances, the financial toll that refunding these tickets will have on small, charitably funded theatres is vast. We urge anyone who can afford to donate the cost of their ticket to show their support for our industry by doing so.

If you're looking for ways to show your support to the theatre industry and all its hardworking professionals, please consider purchasing Theatre Tokens, which you can use once our theatres are back up and running. These can be used at over 260 venues across the country and have no expiration date.

Theatre fans and patrons are the lifeblood of our creative industry and we simply could not open our doors without you. We're extremely grateful for all the messages of support we have received so far, and we look forward to welcoming you back to come and support our theatres when they re-open.

We will remain in contact over the coming weeks and keep everyone up-to-date as the situation changes. In order to stay informed, safe and healthy, current NHS advice can be found here.

During this period, we as an industry want to play our part in supporting everyone in our communities and will also continue to look for ways to entertain and uplift people across the country, so please follow our social channels and stay in touch.





You can see a list of the SOLT West End venues that have been on-going shows that have been cancelled:

Waitress the Musical – Adelphi

Tina – Aldwych

Kunene and the King – Ambassadors

Everybody's Talking About Jamie – Apollo

Wicked – Apollo Victoria

Various – Barbican

Matilda Cambridge

The Comedy about a Bank Robbery – Criterion

The Prince of Egypt – The Dominion

The Play That Goes Wrong – Duchess

Blithe Spirit – Duke of York's

The Woman in Black – Fortune

City of Angels – Garrick

The Upstart Crow – Gielgud

Uncle Vanya – Harold Pinter Theatre

The Phantom of the Opera – Her Majesty's

The Lion King – Lyceum

Thriller Live – Lyric

Various – National Theatre

Dear Evan Hansen – Noël Coward

Mamma Mia! – Novello

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – Palace

Come From Away Phoenix

Pretty Woman – Piccadilly

The Seagull – Playhouse

Mary Poppins – Prince Edward

The Book of Mormon – Prince of Wales

Shoe Lady – Royal Court (Jerwood Theatre Downstairs)

Various – Royal Opera House

Various – Sadler's Wells

9 to 5 the Musical – Savoy

& Juliet – Shaftesbury Theatre

Various – Shakespeare's Globe

Les Misérables – Sondheim (formerly Queen's)

The Mousetrap – St Martin's

On Blueberry Hill – Trafalgar Studios 1

Endgame – The Old Vic

Only Fools and Horses the Musical – Theatre Royal Haymarket

Sleepless – Troubadour Wembley Park

Magic Goes Wrong – Vaudeville

Hamilton – Victoria Palace

Leopoldstadt – Wyndham's