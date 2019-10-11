Tick, Tick...Boom! revival releases new footage for 2019 revival

WhatsOnStage has a first look at new footage from the hit production of Jonathan Larson's Tick, Tick...Boom!, which is running at the Bridge House Theatre.

The RENT creator worked on the piece from 1990 but it was left unfinished when he died in 1996, before being completed by playwright David Auburn.

The musical is set in 1990 New York and follows Jon, a young theatre composer who works as waiter while writing a musical. It had its London premiere at the Menier Chocolate Factory in 2005, starring Neil Patrick Harris, Tee Jaye and Cassidy Janson.

Tick, Tick...Boom! runs to 27 October – the production stars Georgie Ashford, James Hume and Alex Lodge and is directed by Guy Retallack.

It was recently announced that a Netflix-produced film version of the show will be created, with direction by Lin-Manuel Miranda.