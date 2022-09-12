Select stage shows cancel performances due to Queen's funeral

Select stage productions have cancelled their performances on the date of the Queen's funeral.

The West End productions of Mamma Mia!, Hamilton, The Phantom of the Opera and Mary Poppins will all pull their performances, as producers have confirmed. The UK tour of Les Misérables has also been cancelled. An additional tour performance of Les Mis has been added on Wednesday 21st September.

Other cancelled performances will include Back to the Future and Philharmonia Orchestra at Cambridge's Corn Exchange.

Other productions, including Dear Evan Hansen, are currently set to go ahead. Any ticket holders should check their venues' websites just to confirm.

The official guidance from the government is as follows: "There is no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues during the National Mourning period. This is at the discretion of individual organisations. As a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral. They are under no obligation to do so and this is entirely at the discretion of individual organisations.

"If sporting fixtures or events are planned for the day of the State Funeral, organisations may want to adjust the event timings so they do not clash with the timings of the funeral service and associated processions. As a mark of respect, and in keeping with the tone of National Mourning, organisers may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the National Anthem at the start of events or sporting fixtures, and players may wish to wear black armbands."