Theatre503 announces cast for Milk and Gall world premiere

Theatre503 in south London has unveiled the cast for the world premiere of Milk and Gall, which opens next month.

Penned by 2018 Theatre503 International Playwriting Award finalist Mathilde Dratwa, the piece is set on election night in 2016 and explores themes of new motherhood.

Appearing will be MyAnna Buring (The Witcher) as Vera, alongside Jenny Galloway (Mamma Mia!) as Barbara, with Matt Whitchurch (Spiderfly) as Michael, Sherine Chalhie as Amira, and Tracy-Anne Green as Alexa.

The show is directed by the venue's artistic director Lisa Spirling, with design by Mona Camile, movement by Chi-San Howard, lighting by Simeon Miller, and sound by Roly Botha.

It runs from 2 to 27 November, with Spirling saying today: "A year later than originally scheduled, I am over the moon to finally go into rehearsals. Much like the period in which Milk and Gall is set (both with Trump's election and, for Vera, a time when new motherhood is experienced), the last year has been a surreal, relentless/crazy and often painful time.

"This play speaks as loudly to me now as it did when I first read it – and will resonate with anyone that has experienced a life suddenly changed, or the shock and absurdity of an identity suddenly shattered."