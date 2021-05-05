Theatre-themed candles range released, with 10 per cent of sales going to Theatre Support Fund

An assortment of stage-themed candles have been unveiled b candlemakery Blaise George Elliott – a lover of all things West End.

With tributes to shows such as Les Misérables, Evita, Chicago and Mary Poppins, names for the candles include "I Hope That You Burn" (for Hamilton) and "Wick'd" (for Wicked).

Elliott has collaborated with The Theatre Support Fund to donate 10 pr cent of all his sales. "I live for theatre - but beyond not being able to see much-loved shows in the flesh, I wanted a unique way to support our performers, backstage and front-of-house staff with little access to funds. I am a firm believer that The Show Must Go On and I can't wait to join the hundreds of theatre-thirty fans being welcomed back to the West End houses this May."

All the candles are made with 100 per cent natural beeswax, soy, coconut oil and essential oils, and are blended and hand-poured in south London.

You can see the full selection at blaisegeorgeelliott.com.