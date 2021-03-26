Theatre Royal Haymarket to reopen with Love Letters in May

Theatre Royal Haymarket is set to reopen with a long-running production of Love Letters starring Martin Shaw (Judge John Deed) and Jenny Seagrove (The Exorcist).

The new revival of A R Gurney's 1988 play is directed by Roy Marsden. It follows two friends who write intimate letters to one another across a lifetime. There will be limited seating in the auditorium with social distancing measures in place to help keep audiences safe as the pandemic continues.

Conventionally home to Only Fools and Horses the Musical, the venue will play host to the Bill Kenwright production with social distancing and Covid-security measures in place. Audiences will wear face masks throughout the show. Love Letters ran at Theatre Royal Windsor last year and had its December run in the West End halted by the pandemic.

Seagrove is also set to star in the revival of Hamlet starring Ian McKellen at Theatre Royal Windsor.

Tickets for Love Letters are on sale now, with performances beginning on 19 May.