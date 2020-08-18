The Witches of Eastwick tribute to feature in Joe Allen restaurant virtual fundraiser concert

Joe Allen Restaurant has revealed a brand new virtual concert to help raise funds for both itself and arts charity Acting for Others.

The virtual event, being streamed on Saturday 5 September, will feature an all-star tribute to hit West End musical The Witches of Eastwick, with Joanna Riding, Caroline Sheen and more returning to the hit show.

Also in the concert (being presented on YouTube) are Stephen Ashfield, Lizzie Bea, David Bedella, Michael Cashman, Michelle Collins, Drew Jaymson, Ria Jones, Claire Machin, Claire Moore, Grant Neal, Martin Ramsdin, Harriet Thorpe, Sally Ann Triplett, Gareth Valentine, Gok Wan, Shona White and Debbie Wileman.

The evening will see musical performances from shows such as Sunset Boulevard or Sweeney Todd. In addition, the restaurant is offering the chance to win a week's holiday in Lake Como for anyone who donates more than £100.

General manager Cathy Winn said: "While the government's pledge of £1.57 billion is fabulous, it hasn't been paid out yet, which means theatres/performers/musicians/crew etc are still struggling massively. Also, although this is a generous amount, it's put into perspective when you realise that the lack of panto this year could collectively drain the theatre industry nationwide of around £90 million.

"Our wonderful friends Ben and Colin feel so strongly about this they reached out and offered use of their amazing apartment in Lake Como for one week as a raffle prize as they, like us, believe the theatre and Joe Allen go hand in hand and are truly precious and we must fight to save them! So, let's join together, watch a fantastic show, roll the dice on a glamorous Italian holiday and celebrate all things fabulous, it's about time we had something to look forward to!"