The Watsons at Menier Chocolate Factory full casting announced

Full casting has been announced for the London transfer of Laura Wade's The Watsons.

The show is directed by Samuel West and opened in Chichester in November last year. It will run in London from 20 September to 16 November, with opening night on 30 September.

Returning to the show will be Sam Alexander (Robert Watson), Sally Bankes (Nanny), Joe Bannister (Lord Osborne), Jane Booker (Lady Osborne), Elaine Claxton (Mrs Edwards), Tim Delap (Mr Howard), Sophie Duval (Mrs Robert), Louise Ford (Laura), John Wilson Goddard (Mr Watson), Grace Molony (Emma Watson), Elander Moore (Bertie), Paksie Vernon (Elizabeth Watson), Cat White (Miss Osborne) and Laurence Ubong Williams (Tom Musgrave), who are joined by Rhianna McGreevy (Margaret Watson), with Isaac Forward, Sonny Fowler and Teddy Probets sharing the role of Charles Howard

The play is adapted from Jane Austen's unfinished novel and follows Emma Watson who is 19 and new in town and is looking for a good marriage for her and her sisters to avoid poverty. But while Austen never finished the plot, Wade picks up where it ends.

Design for the show is from Ben Stones, sound design is from Gregory Clarke, casting is from Charlotte Sutton. In a four-star review of the show in Chichester, WhatsOnStage said "Laura Wade's superb play takes the story to another level, producing a cracking evening's entertainment."