The Voice: two theatre performers go head to head

Two stage performers battled it out on The Voice tonight.

Matt Croke, who recently appeared in Disney's Aladdin and the Turbine's revival of Hair, went up against Andrew Bateup, who had appeared in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor on tour.

The pair were part of a "battle" episode of the longrunning series, following Six star Lauren Drew's performance last weekend.

The Voice is no stranger to West End stars – the likes of Nathan Amzi, Nicole Dennis, Dean John-Wilson and Kerry Ellis having all performed on the hit TV show across its lifespan.