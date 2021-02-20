Watch Six star Lauren Drew rock The Voice with "Respect" performance

Stage stars have been ROCKING The Voice this year – and Six and Sweet Charity's Lauren Drew is no exception.

You can watch Drew battle it out with duo Wayne and Morgan in a performance of Aretha Franklin's "Respect" – it's a pretty mega performance. In fact, it impressed Will.i.am so much that he chose to "steal" Drew and she will now be a part of his team – from Twitter's response we think this is a good thing.