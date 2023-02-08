The Time Traveller's Wife musical to transfer to the West End

The musical version of The Time Traveller's Wife is West End-bound.

Based on the best-selling novel by Audrey Niffenegger and the New Line Cinema film screenplay by Bruce Joel Rubin, the piece follows a woman who has an unorthodox marriage – her husband has an unhelpful affliction where he travels through time with little control over his destination.

It is adapted for the stage by Lauren Gunderson (You and I), with original music and lyrics by singer-songwriters Joss Stone and Dave Stewart, additional music by Nick Finlow and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan.

The show had a preview season at the Storyhouse in Chester last autumn, and is now preparing for a West End run at the Apollo Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue, beginning on 7 October with a press night on 1 November 2023.

The production will be directed by Bill Buckhurst, with design by Anna Fleischle, choreography by Shelley Maxwell, lighting design by Lucy Carter, illusions by Chris Fisher, video design by Andrzej Goulding, sound design by Richard Brooker, musical supervision and arrangement by Finlow, orchestrations by Malcolm Edmonstone and wigs, hair and make-up design by Susanna Peretz. Casting will be by Grindrod Burton Casting.

Producer Colin Ingram said: "After six years developing this show and an extremely successful try-out in Chester, we are so delighted to present the world premiere of a new British musical based on such a beloved book.

"This confident, clever and charming musical by British rock royalty Dave Stewart and Joss Stone shows off their musicianship and director Bill Buckhurst and his creative team have created an incredible world to tell this cherished story in the most powerful and emotional way."

Watch a number recorded in the preview run's rehearsal room here:

Stewart added: "Working with Joss Stone alongside Lauren Gunderson has been a thrilling experience. The world that director Bill Buckhurst has created for this very emotional love story brings magic to the stage.

"The songs Joss and I have written for this amazing musical have been woven together so brilliantly by composer/arranger Nick Finlow and, as we intended, the audience are enraptured in the joy of the story, the music and the complexities of close relationships."

Stone commented: "To say I'm excited is an understatement. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be part of creating a musical, let alone one that will be enjoyed in the West End! It's truly wonderful to be part of such a talented group of people."

Set to appear will be Joanna Woodward (Pretty Woman) as Clare with David Hunter (Waitress, Once) as Henry. Additional casting is to be revealed.