The Shows Must Go On online series announces return from 25 September

The Shows Must Go On! series of streamed shows will return for the first time since July, it has been publicly revealed.

The shows will be streamed from every Friday night online, with previous pieces including hits by Andrew Lloyd Webber such as Jesus Christ Superstar, Cats, or The Phantom of the Opera, as well as cult classics Hairspray or The Sound of Music.

Streaming has seen a surge over the course of lockdown, with venues such as the National Theatre putting pieces on YouTube, while platforms like Marquee TV have been offering deals and schemes to entice users.

As before, NBC Universal (who own the rights to the productions) is set to work in partnership with WhatsOnStage to provide updates and news on a weekly basis when the shows.

Further details are expected imminently.



