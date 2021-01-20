The Shows Must Go On! series of free streamed shows to go on hiatus

The Shows Must Go On! series will take a "short hiatus" it has been revealed.

According to message from the team, the series will work on "a new, exciting schedule" that should launch in Febriary.

Since lockdown began, shows have been streamed from every Friday night online, with previous pieces including hits by Andrew Lloyd Webber such as Jesus Christ Superstar, Cats, or The Phantom of the Opera, as well as cult classics Hairspray or The Sound of Music.

Streaming has seen a surge over the course of lockdown, with venues such as the National Theatre putting pieces on YouTube, while platforms like Marquee TV have been offering deals and schemes to entice users.

The series has also released a DVD featuring a range of shows, available to keep for eternity.

Further details about a return are expected in February.



