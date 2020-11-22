The Shows Must Go On releases DVD box set with The Phantom of the Opera, Miss Saigon, Les Misérables, Cats and more
A perfect festive treat for musical fans
The Shows Must Go On!, responsible for streaming a plethora of musicals via YouTube since March, will release a DVD box set in time for Christmas.
While shows continue to be locked down across the UK, the DVD offers the chance to watch some of the most iconic stage shows released over the last half century. The shows are largely either composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber or produced by Cameron Mackintosh (with a number naturally falling into both categories).
Appearing as part of the box set are nine musicals (which basically means it comes down to a few pounds per show – to keep in perpetuity!).
The Phantom of the Opera (Royal Albert Hall)
Les Misérables (25th anniversary concert)
Cats
Miss Saigon
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Love Never Dies
Jesus Christ Superstar
By Jeeves
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall concert
On top of that, the DVD box set includes interviews with cast members and featurettes for how these incredible stories were brought to life.
The box set is dispatched from tomorrow.