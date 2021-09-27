The Shark is Broken, set during the filming of Jaws, releases behind-the-scenes video

In a freshly released video, find out more about the upcoming West End staging of The Shark Is Broken, which is a deep-dive behind-the-scenes on the making of Jaws.

Running from 9 October to 15 January 2022 at the Ambassadors Theatre, the piece is written by Ian Shaw (who is the son of original Jaws actor Robert Shaw) and Joseph Nixon, and stars the younger Shaw as his father.

Joining Shaw will be Liam Murray Scott as Richard Dreyfuss and Demetri Goritsas (ear for eye) as Roy Scheider.

The stage show follows the three actors as they sit on a boat and wait while their mechanical carnivorous co-star is fixed.

It has direction by Guy Masterson, with set and costume by Duncan Henderson, lighting by Jon Clark, sound and music by Adam Cork and video by Nina Dunn. Casting is by Julia Horan CDG.

The associate director will be Martha Geelan, the associate lighting designer will be Simisola Majekodunmi and the costume associate will be Deborah Andrews.