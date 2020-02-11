The Secret Garden musical at The London Palladium full casting announced

Full casting has been announced for The London Palladium concert production of The Secret Garden, joining the previously announced Lucie Jones, Ramin Karimloo and Jac Yarrow.

Appearing in the piece will be Sarah Bakker (Rose), Bianca Baykara (Alice), Adam J Bernard (Ben Weatherstaff), Lucy Drever (Narrator), Louise Ellard-Turnbull (Mrs Winthrop), Ben Forster (Neville Craven), Sejal Keshwala (Ayah), Melanie La Barrie (Mrs Medlock), Johndeep More (Fakir), Michael Riseley (Captain Albert Lennox), Celinde Schoenmaker (Lily), and sharing the roles of Colin Craven are Finley Glasgow and Isaac Lancel Watkinson, and of Mary are Aoife Hughes and Darcy Jacobs, with Trinity Laban Musical Theatre forming the ensemble.

You can buy tickets for the concert, which runs on 4 April at 3pm and 7.30pm here. The musical will be directed by Nick Winston, and is adapted from Frances Hodgson Burnett's Victorian classic novel by Pulitzer Prize-winner Marsha Norman and Lucy Simon.

The piece follows an orphaned Mary Lennox, who arrives at her uncle's secluded country home where she finds a mysterious garden.