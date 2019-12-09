The Secret Garden to star Lucie Jones, Ramin Karimloo and Jac Yarrow at The London Palladium

Lucie Jones, Ramin Karimloo and Jac Yarrow will star in The Secret Garden concerts at The London Palladium, it was announced today.

The performances will play on Saturday 4 April at the central London venue and will be directed by Nick Winston. The production is adapted from Frances Hodgson Burnett's Victorian classic novel by Pulitzer Prize-winner Marsha Norman and Lucy Simon. Further cast and creative team will be announced in due course.

The Secret Garden is produced by Lambert Jackson Productions – CEO Jamie Lambert and creative director Eliza Jackson commented: "The Secret Garden is one of the most wonderful pieces of storytelling, and we feel so lucky to be able to present this stunning musical adaptation in a concert setting. With book by the exceptional Marsha Norman, stunning music by the beautiful Lucy Simon (who we worked with on our recent concert production of Doctor Zhivago) together with this all-star cast, this is going to be a truly extraordinary theatre experience."