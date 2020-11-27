The Pirates of the Penzance West End cast announced

Casting has been announced for the West End run of The Pirates of Penzance.

Directed by Sasha Regan with choreography by Lizzi Gee, design by Robyn Wilson-Owen, musical direction by Richard Baker, associate choreographer by Lee Greenaway, lighting design by Ben Bull and casting by Adam Braham, the show is produced by Regan De Wynter.

Marc Akinfolarin (Sergeant of Police); Michael Burgen (Samuel), James Chidzey (Ensemble), Leon Craig (Ruth), Tom Duern (Ensemble), Joel Elferink, Matthew Facchino (Ensemble), Lee Greenaway (Connie), Dominic Harbison (Isabel), Sam Kipling (Edith), David McKechnie (Major General), Daniel Miles (Ensemble), Alan Richardson (Mabel), Richard Russell Edwards (Isabel), Oliver Savile (Pirate King), Tom Senior (Frederic) and Benjamin Vivian-Jones (Ensemble).

Playing on Saturday 12 December and Sunday 13 December at 7pm, the show is based on Gilbert and Sullivan's classic operetta and has previously run at the Union Theatre, Wilton's Music Hall, Rose Theatre Kingston and in Australia during a major tour. Casting for the December run is to be revealed.

Notably, the Palace Theatre was formerly known as the Royal English Opera House, and was founded by Richard D'Oyly Carte in 1891 and opened with Arthur Sullivan's Ivanhoe.

Audiences will be socially distanced, with all provisions in place to help mitigate risks.

Tickets are on sale now.