The Other Palace announces spring studio season including Millennials and Love is only Love musicals

The Other Palace has unveiled a new season for its studio space, including a plethora of shows rehoused following the cancellation of VAULT Festival.

The season includes Le Wine Club written and performed by Anna Larkin (The Play That Goes Wrong), The Greatest Hits of Lily and John written and performed by Rosanna Adams (The Mirror and the Light) and Calum Sivyer (Windmill Theatre's Cabaret), The Night Woman written and performed by Julene Robinson (Get Up Stand Up! ), Little Sausage, Period Dramas, Is He Musical?, Grey Widow, The Einstein Letter and The Platform.

Concerts will come from Luke Bayer and Grace Mouat, Be More Chill star Scott Folan and a Valentine's Day special, Once upon a (Love) Song, performed by Kieran Brown along with a host of West End stars (including some Heathers cast members).

Two new musicals will get runs in the space – Millennials, with music, book and lyrics by Elliot Clay, and Love is only Love, written by Sam Harrison.

Venue owner Bill Kenwright said:" I'm very pleased that we have been able to support some of the shows that suffered due to the cancellation of the VAULT Festival. Just as we have several new projects and ideas for the space. The studio at The Other Palace is such a beautiful, intimate space that really has its own character, a cabaret-esque jazz bar feel combined with a black-box theatre space with a modern twist. It is ideally suited to providing an intimate atmosphere for new material."

Artistic director Paul Taylor-Mills said: "We are so excited to be starting this new chapter in The Other Palace's journey, reopening the Studio with such a great range of new and exciting projects, working with new and emerging artists and producers as well as developing our exciting own new musical projects."

The season runs alongside Heathers, which has extended its run to May 2022.

Tickets go on sale at 5pm today.

