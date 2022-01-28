Heathers the Musical extends London run at The Other Palace

Heathers the Musical has extended its stay at The Other Palace!

Directed by Andy Fickman, Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy's musical is based on the film of the same name, following a school girl, Veronica, who tries to fit in with the elitist clique of "Heathers".

The musical runs alongside a bumper season of studio shows announced for the venue - including new musicals such as Elliot Clay's Millennials and Love is only Love written by Sam Harrison.

The show is currently led by Ailsa Davidson (as Veronica Sawyer) and Freddie King (as Jason ‘JD' Dean).

The infamous trio of "Heathers" is composed of Emma Kingston (as Heather Chandler), Inez Budd (as Heather Duke) and Teleri Hughes (as Heather McNamara), with Hughes previously understudying the role at the Theatre Royal Haymarket.

Also featured in the cast are Vicki Lee Taylor (as Ms Fleming/Veronica's Mom), Lizzie Bea (as Martha Dunnstock), George Maddison (as Kurt Kelly), Tom Scanlon (as Ram Sweeney), Sam Ferriday (as Kurt's Dad/Big Bud Dean/Principal Gowan/Ensemble U/S Ram's Dad), Kieran Brown (as Ram's Dad/Coach Ripper), Jacob Fowler (as Ensemble U/S Jason 'J.D' Dean, Beleaguered geek), Jordan Cunningham (as Ensemble/U/S Kurt Kelly & Kurt's dad/hipster dork/officer), Iván Fernández González (as Ensemble/U/S Ram Sweeney/Preppy Stud/Officer), Eliza Waters (as Ensemble/U/S Heather Duke/Young Republicanette), Mary-Jean Caldwell (as Ensemble/U/S Martha Dunnstock/Mrs Fleming/Veronica's mom/Stoner Chick), Hannah Lowther (as Ensemble/U/S Heather Chandler & Heather McNamara/New Wave Party Girl) and Kayleigh McKnight (as Ensemble/U/S Veronica Sawyer/Drama Club Drama Queen).

It features choreography by Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.

Produced by Paul Taylor-Mills and Bill Kenwright, Heathers is scheduled to play until 1 May 2022. Tickets are on sale below.