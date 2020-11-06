The Osmonds – A New Musical UK tour announced

The Osmonds – A New Musical has been revealed.

Penned by Jay Osmond, the piece follows the iconic music making group from their star residency on The Andy Williams Show through to to the arrival of Donny and Marie, the piece will be wowing audiences all over the country from summer 2021.

Tunes included in the stage show, which has a book by Shaun Kerrison and Julian Bigg, are "Love Me For A Reason", "Crazy Horses", "Let Me In", "Puppy Love", "Long Haired Lover From Liverpool", "Paper Roses" and more.

The jukebox show is directed by Kerrison with choreography by the award-winner Bill Deamer.

The piece goes on general sale from 13 November, with the show touring from mid 2021 into 2022. Venue tour stops include Wimbledon (where the tour commences on 26 August), Manchester, Brighton, Cardiff, Southampton, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Bradford, Hull, Liverpool, Dartford, Cheltenham and Sunderland.

In 2022, the show will visit Llandudno, York, Southend, Torquay, Ipswich, Glasgow, Oxford, Woking, Peterborough, Wolverhampton, Blackpool, Stoke-on-Trent, Belfast, Leicester and Bromley. Tickets go on sale next week.