The Light in the Piazza to be staged in concert this winter

Adam Guettel and Craig Lucas' Tony-winning musical The Light In The Piazza will be staged in concert this autumn.

The much-loved musical, based on the 1960 novella by Elizabeth Spencer, tells of a mother and daughter who tour the Tuscan countryside – only for romance to intervene and cause turbulence for all involved.

The six-time Tony Award-winning musical will be presented by Quick Fantastic (Sunset Boulevard at the Royal Albert Hall), and performed by a 15-piece orchestra. It is directed by Charlotte Conquest and conducted by Alex Parker. Further creative team are to be announced.

The concert will take place at the Alexandra Palace Theatre on 27 November at 7pm.

Check back here tomorrow at 11am where the casting of Margaret Johnson is revealed, with more lead company to follow soon after! Tickets will also go on sale at this point.