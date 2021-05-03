The Hunchback of Notre Dame live-action film is getting 'closer', according to Josh Gad

A live-action Hunchback of Notre Dame film is on its way.

It was announced that the Disney animation is coming to life in live-action on the big screen, with Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz refining the movie after tackling the original animation.

Following cloistered bell ringer Quasimodo on the streets of Paris, the film includes numbers such as "The Bells of Notre Dame" and "A Guy Like You". It is based on the 1831 novel of the same name by Victor Hugo.

Josh Gad, who has appeared in a number of big-budget Disney projects including Frozen and Beauty and the Beast, recently stated on Twitter that casting is "getting. closer. and. closer". Gad is one of the producers on the project, which was first announced well back in 2019.

Tony-winning playwright David Henry Hwang (M Butterfly) is said to be writing the script.

Casting is to be revealed.

A whole wad of live-action Disney projects are in the pipeline, including Hercules, The Little Mermaid, Pinocchio and Peter Pan and Wendy.