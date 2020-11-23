The Gruffalo stage show to be live-streamed next month

Tall Stories' hit production of The Gruffalo will be live-streamed from London into homes and schools next month.

The hit stage adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's book, presented in association with the Lowry in Salford, will be available to schools on 11 December with family viewing options on 12 and 13 December.

Directed by Olivia Jacobs and Toby Mitchell, the cast will be composed of Ashley Sean-Cook (The Gruffalo), Rebecca Newman (Mouse), Jake Addley (Predators) and Steve McCourt (Understudy).

The live-stream performances will replace the previously announced run of the live production that was due to take place on stage at The Lowry over Christmas which will no longer be happening, due to COVID concerns and restrictions.

Donaldson said: "It's very sad that at the moment it's harder for people to see loved ones and to go out to places like theatres. So, I hope that audiences will enjoy visiting the Deep Dark Wood from the comfort of their own home or school."

The show has broadcast direction by Andrew Pugsley, design by Isla Shaw, lighting design by James Whiteside, sound by Oscar Thompson, music and lyrics by Jon Fiber and Andy Shaw, choreography by Morag Cross and associate choreography by Bex Allingham.