The Great Gatsby announces new cast

New casting has been announced for The Great Gatsby at bespoke venue Immersive LDN.

Based on F Scott Fitzgerald's seminal text, the immersive interpretation of the early 20th century tale has proven record-breaking with its lengthy London run.

Elliot Liburd (Sherlock Holmes) and 2020 graduate Safeena Ladha will lead the show as Jay Gatsby and Daisy. The pair will join a variety of new and remaining company members – Hugh Stubbins will continue in the role of Nick Carraway, Steve McCourt George Wilson and Jessica Hern Jordan Baker.

Alex Wingfield, Aimee Barrett and Greg Fossard will now take on the roles of Tom Buchanan, Myrtle Wilson and Rosy Rosenthal, while new company members Sophia Lewis and Euan Wilson will play Lucille and Joey respectively.

The show is created and directed by Alexander Wright. Amie Burns Walker and Oliver Tilney are associate directors, while choreography is by Holly Beasley-Garrigan, with MJ Lee as assistant choreographer, design by Casey Jay Andrews, costume design by Heledd Rees, sound design by Phil Grainger and lighting design by Rachel Sampley.

Tickets are now on sale through to October 2022.