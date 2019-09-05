The Girl Who Fell opens at Trafalgar Studios this October

The world premiere of Sarah Rutherford's new play The Girl Who Fell opens on the West End for six weeks.

A former writer in residence at Park Theatre and writer of Adult Supervision, Rutherford's production tells of bereaved mother Thea, who sets off on a mission to find out why her daughter Sam is dead.

The cast includes Navin Chowdhry, Rosie Day, Will Fletcher and Claire Goose, with direction by Hannah Price, design by Georgia de Grey, lighting by Robbie Butler and sound by Adrienne Quartly.

The Girl Who Fell runs for a limited season at Trafalgar Studios from 15 October – 23 November.