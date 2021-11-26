The Drifters Girl musical – Faye Treadwell's daughter attends opening night
The show is running at the Garrick Theatre
The West End officially celebrated the opening of The Drifters Girl last night, and WhatsOnStage was there to chat to the evening's special guests on the red carpet.
Among those in attendance was Tina Treadwell, daughter of Faye Treadwell (played on stage by Beverley Knight) whose story is the inspiration for the brand new musical.
