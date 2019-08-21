Denise Gough and more join Juliet Stevenson for The Doctor opening night at the Almeida

Robert Icke's production of The Doctor had its press night at the Almeida Theatre in north London last night, with stars joining guests to celebrate the event.

The piece marks Icke's final show as an associate director at the theatre, and stars Juliet Stevenson, Ria Zmitrowicz and Joy Richardson. It is based on Professor Bernhardi by Arthur Schnitzler, and follows the story of a young woman who is dying of sepsis, with her doctor refusing to allow a priest into the room.

Also in the cast are Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Nathalie Armin, Paul Higgins, Mariah Louca, Pamela Nomvete, Daniel Rabin, Kirsty Rider and Naomi Wirthner. The Doctor has design from Hildegard Bechtler, lighting from Natasha Chivers, sound from Tom Gibbons and casting from Julia Horan.

The piece received a five-star write-up from WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton who said it's: "an astonishing, gripping evening."

The show runs until 28 September.