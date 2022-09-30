The Band's Visit UK premiere – first look

Production images have been released for The Band's Visit at Donmar Warehouse.

Telling the story of a band of Egyptian musicians who travel to a small town in the middle of the Negev Desert in Israel instead of an intended bustling city following a miscommunication, the ten-time Tony winner features music and lyrics by David Yazbek and a book by Itamar Moses.

Under the direction of Michael Longhurst, the cast is led by award-winning film, TV and stage actor Alon Moni Aboutboul and seven-time winner of Israeli Female Singer of the Year award, Miri Mesika.

They are joined by the company and onstage band of Sharif Afifi, Andy Findon, Marc Antolin, Harel Glazer, Levi Goldmeier, Ido Gonen, Michal Horowicz, Emma Kingston, Shira Kravitz, Nitai Levi, Yali Topol Margalith, Ashley Margolis, Carlos Mendoza de Hevia, Peter Polycarpou, Ant Romero, Idlir Shyti, Maya Kristal Tenenbaum, Sargon Yelda and Baha Yetkin.

The production's creative team features musical supervisor Nigel Lilley, designer Soutra Gilmour, lighting designer Anna Watson, sound designer Paul Groothuis, choreographer, movement director and intimacy director Yarit Dor, casting director Anna Cooper, musical director Tarek Merchant, associate director Orr Benezra-Segal, assistant musical director Natalie Pound, resident assistant director Dadiow Lin, cultural consultant Dr Lina Khatib, Arabic music consultant Attab Haddad and dialect coaches Khaled Abunaama and Caitlin Stegemoller.